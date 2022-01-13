Mercedes-Benz delivered 11,242 cars in CY2021: Posts growth of 42.5%

Mercedes-Benz records a growth of 42.5% in CY2021, and it now has a hold of around 41 per cent of the total market share in the Indian luxury car segment.

Mercedes-Benz concluded its annual press conference on Wednesday, and the carmaker has awakened the brand enthusiasts with its announcement of assembling the EQS electric sedan in India. Alongside, the company has revealed its performance for the calendar year 2021. The carmaker sold as many cars as its key competitors – BMW and Audi, sold together. To be precise, the carmaker delivered 11,242 units in the year 2021. Talking of BMW and Audi, they registered sales of 8,876 and 3,293 units, respectively.

In comparison to the calendar year 2020, it is a hike of 42.5 per cent for Mercedes-Benz. The German brand further confirmed – the order bank currently stands at over 3,000 orders, and the company now has a hold of around 41 per cent of the total market share in the Indian luxury car segment. The carmaker’s highest-ever annual sales recorded in the Indian market was in CY2019 with 15,538 units.

The company is also keen on reducing the number of pending orders that it currently has. As claimed by the brand, container shortage, semiconductor shortage, and a host of other factors have been hampering the waiting period on select models. Currently, the company has the longest waiting periods on its GLS and GLE range, which extends to 6 months.

Mercedes-Benz has recently introduced its new-age ‘Retail of the Future’ sales model, and it has also helped the brand in posting great numbers to the tally. Around 2,500+ invoices came via the new sales model, along with 20,000+ prospective customers. The Retail of the Future sales model also brought in a total transaction value of over Rs. 1,000 crore.

In the year 2021, Mercedes-Benz launched 13 new products in the Indian market. The company has announced that 10 new models will be reaching the Indian showrooms this year. However, the carmaker hasn’t revealed the complete list of the upcoming models. Although it has confirmed the arrival of the EQS and S-Class Maybach, models like the EQC, C-Class, AMG GT Black Series, GT 63 S e-performance, and SL roadster are likely to be joining the list.