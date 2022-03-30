Mercedes-Benz continues testing next-gen GLC in extreme winter environments

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC is being tested in extreme winter scenarios. All the powertrain choices of the SUV will feature mild-hybrid tech, whereas plug-in hybrid setup will also be offered.

With spring-like temperatures in Sindelfingen, Mercedes-Benz is testing the next-gen GLC in Arjeplog, Sweden to test its characteristics in extreme conditions. Mercedes-Benz is currently conducting winter tests for the upcoming GLC to ensure that the model achieves high Mercedes-Benz quality standards. The brand has established a dedicated winter test track that offers gradients of up to 20 per cent with varying coefficients of friction.

In the new-gen rendition, the Mercedes-Benz GLC takes a digital route with the new 11.9-inch infotainment unit and 12.3-inch driver display that will remain standard. Also, it will feature updated AIRMATIC suspension and rear-axle steering. The SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will enable the GLC to cover more than 100 km in pure electric mode.

Mercedes-Benz has further revealed that the next-gen GLC is being tested for roughly 70 lakh km over a development period of 4 years. The model is being tested in numerous countries, namely China, Mexico, Japan, USA, Dubai, Italy, South Africa, Spain, France, Finland, Sweden, Austria, and of course, Germany.

For the powertrain, engine options will include a 2.0L petrol motor and a 2.0L diesel engine in various states of tune. The petrol power plant will be capable of pushing out a peak power output of 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 4-cylinder 2.0L diesel, on the other hand, is being designed to generate a peak power output of 261 bhp and 550 Nm of max torque.

All the engine options will feature a 48V mild-hybrid system, capable of giving a boost of around 23 bhp and 250 Nm of additional grunt. Talking about the plug-in hybrid powertrains, they are developed on these engines only. The PHEV avatar will utilize an electric motor mated to the 9G‑TRONIC automatic transmission. The electric motor will push out 100 kW and 440 Nm of max figures.

