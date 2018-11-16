Mercedes-Benz CLS launched in India at Rs 84.7 lakh: Everything you need to know about this niche sedan!



Mercedes-Benz has launched the new generation CLS in India at a price of Rs84.7 lakh, in-line with their commitment to keeping a strong, up to date product portfolio for the Indian market. This the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS that will sell in India. While the coupe style sedan may not have the outright volumes of the remaining sub-brands, it obviously has a niche appeal in the market, that inspires the German Luxury Marquee to keep bringing it back to the Indian Market. In the new generation, the CLS continues the design ethos that makes it unique. The fast flowing coupe-like rooflines extend into a notchy fastback boot. The new car gets new tail-lamps that catch the eye, with the unmissable shoulder line flowing smoothly into the boot section, in line with the silhouette that you might expect from the CLS.

In its third generation, the new Mercedes-Benz CLS takes on design cues that will realign it with the companies present design language. This means the CLS gets a slightly more aggressive looking facade, with an unmissably longer bonnet. The new LED DRLs on the headlamps paired with a slimmer seem to draw inspiration from its sibling the GT Coupe. It doesn’t end there either, the CLS’ tail-lamps, rear bumper reflectors, registration plate location at the rear and the logo at the centre of the boot-lid reflect a common coupe-specific design language for Mercedes-Benz. The CLS is a uniquely positioned car which means that you get a cabin that takes inspiration from the E-Class, with dual displays, and the very distinct turbine-like air-vents. The et luxe tone is set with the use of premium materials in the dash construction with accents using leather, wood and metal. Powering the CLS will be a 2.0 litre BS6 compliant motor with 245 hp and 500 Nm of torque, that will propel the CLS all the way to 250 kmph!

What will set the CLS apart, however, is the array of driver assistance technologies that will debut with this generation of the CLS. Standard across the CLS range will be AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane-keep assist and speed limit assist with a Pre-Safe occupant protection system. Pre-Safe Sound technology is also standard for the first time. The customer could also opt for the Driver’s assistance package with adaptive cruise control, active steering assists, active speed limit assist, active blind-spot assist and an active lane-keeping assist. The folks at Mercedes-Benz say that the upgraded radar and camera systems mean the new CLS has a better 'view' of surrounding traffic.