Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched at Rs 35.99 lakh with new design, interior features

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 and CLA 200 d Urban Sport, updated with a host of features being offered as standard, have been launched in India. Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport (Petrol) and CLA 200 d Urban Sport (Diesel) are priced at Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) respectively. Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said during the launch that the CLA remains a key product for Mercedes-Benz's New Generation Cars portfolio, adding that the new cars have enhanced comfort and a sporty appeal.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport comes equipped with Thermotronic 2-Zone AC, carbon-style rear spoiler and a new Cosmos Black exterior paint scheme. It also gets 'Sport' branded floor mats, illuminated door sills and a 'Sport' badge.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 d Urban Sport

The CLA 200 Urban Sport and CLA Urban Sport are powered by a 1,991 cc petrol and 2,143 cc diesel engine, respectively. While the petrol version makes 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque, the diesel produces 136 hp and 300 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz claims the CLA Urban Sport is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h. The diesel, on the other hand, will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 9 seconds with a top speed of 220 km/h.

The experience of buying and owning a Mercedes-Benz CLA will be assisted by specially designed service and finance packages. The CLA Urban Sport is aimed at the younger class of buyers.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz said in June this year that all its diesel models in India from then on would have engines which comply with BSVI emission norms. The company, which launched Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe starting at Rs 2.55 crore, launched its first one BSVI compliant diesel model S-Class (S 350 d) in the country in February this year. Click on the link above for the full report.