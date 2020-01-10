Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA and GLS India launch confirmed for April-June

Mercedes-Benz India has informed that the automaker is working on launching the all new-generation models of the CLA-Class, GLA-Class and the GLS-Class in India. While we were aware that these models were on their way to the Indian market, the automaker has confirmed that all three models will be launched in succession in the second quarter of 2020.

On January 28, The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will be launched in India, followed by which, the Auto Expo will be held at the Greater Noida Expo Mart in February, where Mercedes-Benz is likely to announce its other plans for the rest of the year, along with a launch as promised. Currently, there is no confirmation as to what Mercedes-Benz has in store in terms of launches for February and March. Although it has clearly mentioned its intentions for the second quarter of the year.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The CLA-Class is the smallest sedan and the GLA-Class is the smallest sedan the German luxury brand manufactures. The second-generation CLA-Class made its global debut a the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The second-generation GLA-Class made its global debut in a Mercedes-Me event in December. Both models have seen major changes to its styling to bring them inline with the brand’s latest design language, in addition to its latest technologies and toys like the MBUX infotainment system with an AI-enabled virtual assistant.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mercedes will be introducing the flagship SUV of its range, the all-new third-generation GLS-Class. The GLS made its global debut at the New York Auto Show last year and it is longer and wider than the outgoing model. The new GLS has a wheelbase which is longer by 2.3 inches and the track is wider by about an inch from the previous model. The GLS is powered by a new generation of engines which include GLS 450 which features a 3.0-litre inline-6 petrol engine, GLS 580 that gets a 4.0-litre V8 petrol. The diesel-powered GLS 350d and GLS 400d models which feature a 2.9-litre inline 6-cylinder engine. All engine some mated to a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. For the Indian market, the GLS 450 and GLS 350d models are likely to be offered.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

There are AMG performance models of the CLA, GLA and the GLS, however, it is unlikely that those versions of the vehicles would be introduced at the same time. However, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “This year [2020] the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz beginning with the New GLE, and followed by some of the most significant product introductions from our global portfolio for the Indian market, including those without any predecessors.”

Recently, Mercedes-Benz India on its official twitter shared a video hinting at its plans for 2020. In the video, the manufacturer used a large amount of footage of the Mercedes-AMG 63 GT 4-door saloon along with the GLE 53 AMG Coupe which suggests that these two models are likely to be launched in India as well. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz will be introducing its electric brand ‘EQ’ in India. This will allow Mercedes-Benz to launch electrified and all-electric models to the Indian market like the EQC SUV.