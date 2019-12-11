Mercedes-Benz cars to get expensive starting January 2020: Here’s how much!

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it is going to revise the prices of its models starting January 2020. The prices of the company's passenger vehicles will go up by 3 percent. The hike will be effective on the ex-showroom prices of the vehicles. Now coming to the reason behind this hike in price, Mercedes-Benz has stated that factors primarily comprises the increase in commodity prices along with the rise in input costs have resulted in the price hike. The company has added that smart financial solutions from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services along with the value added customer service programmes, will enable an optimum cost of ownership experience for the customers.

Commenting on the price hike, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that the company has been reviewing the various cost escalations, including the rise in the commodity and input costs that have been exerting pressure on its bottom line. In order to run a sustainable business and protect its customers’ investment in the brand, there is a need to offset the impact of these rising costs through a moderate price correction. He added that though Mercedes-Benz has been absorbing the majority of these, it is left with few options but to pass on some of the additional costs to its customers.

He further said that despite this moderate price revision, the innovative and tailor-made financial offerings from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services like Star Agility+, Wish Box, Star Finance etc. that are specially curated for its discerning customers and these will support the customers in bringing home their cherished Mercedes-Benz. He also says that these unique solutions provide benchmark value proposition, enabling a hassle free purchase. Similarly, the company's service programmes like STAR Ease, STAR Care, STAR Care Plus and On Road Assistance programmes will further elevate the customers’ overall ownership experience.

That said, if you are planning to buy a Mercedes-Benz car, now is the best time. It is not just Mercedes-Benz that has announced a price hike for its vehicle range starting next year. Manufacturers like Nissan, Hyundai and even Hero MotoCorp have also done a similar announcement. Along with that, currently, year-end discounts are going on in full swing at the dealerships and the remaining 20 days of the month can turn out to be massive cash savers for you if you make a fast move!

Stay tuned for more!