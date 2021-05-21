Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here’s why

The Mercedes-Benz C300d not only came with flashier clothes but also had a bigger engine on offer. This 2.0-litre, turbo diesel in BS6 guise used to make 245hp of power and 500Nm.

By:Updated: May 21, 2021 2:06 PM

When the Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift was launched sometime back in India, the company had rolled out a Prime, Progressive and AMG Line versions. It seems now that the Prime as well as AMG Line versions are no longer on sale. One can now buy the C-Class Progressive variants in petrol and diesel for Rs 50.01 lakh and Rs 51.74 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. At launch, the C220, in 2019 was available in a Prime version as well. We checked with Mercedes-Benz India on why the range-topping C300d that was priced at Rs 48.50 lakh at launch, is no longer available. The company spokesperson said

The C-Class has been one of Merc’s best-selling model and we have successfully liquidated the C 300d AMG Line owing to high demand from consumers who wanted a high powered C-Class having AMG design elements. Currently, only the C 200 and C 200d Progressive line are available for the customers in the market.

The Mercedes-Benz C300d not only came with flashier clothes but also had a bigger engine on offer. This 2.0-litre, turbo diesel in BS6 guise used to make 245hp of power and 500Nm. It came with a 9-speed automatic transmission and this helped the car to achieve a 0-100kmph time of just 5.9s. The top speed was electronically limited to 250kmph. Key highlights of the AMG Line included the 18-inch alloys, Multibeam LED headlights, 64 colour ambient light package, 10.25-inch screen display with advanced telematics, anthracite open-pore oak wood elements and smartphone integration package.

Mercedes-Benz India is likely to get in the new C-Class this year. The model was unveiled globally earlier this year but the pandemic could delay the launch in India. Rivals to the C-Class include the BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE.

