Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol now more powerful: Takes the fight to BMW 3 Series

The outgoing petrol engine in the C-Class was a 1.5-litre hybrid unit that was good for 181hp of power and 280Nm while the new motor is a 2.0-litre unit.

By:Published: April 20, 2020 6:24:39 PM

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz seems to be working behind the scenes to update its portfolio. It seems that the German brand might start launching its new products for this year right after the lockdown. While earlier, the A-Class variants and features were listed on the website, it is now the turn of the C-Class. Before we proceed, all Mercedes-Benz sedans have now been classified as limousines. Yes, that’s the new terminology.

Mercedes-Benz has updated the C-Class petrol. The update pertains to the engine. While the earlier motor was a 1.5-litre unit, the newer one is a 2.0-litre. The previous engine used to produce 181hp of power and 280Nm. The new engine makes 203hp. Mercedes hasn’t revealed the torque figures but says that this engine helps propel the car from 0-100kmph in just 7.7s. The claimed top speed is 239kmph. The kerb weight too has gone up by 40kg and this is because the engine could be heavier here.

This engine swap has caused a rise in prices but on a very small note. The C200 petrol is available in Prime and Progressive trims. The C200 Prime is for Rs 40.90 lakh, an increase by Rs 80,000 while the Progressive is for Rs 46.54 lakh. Prices of the Progressive too are up by Rs 1.42 lakh.

Compare this to the BMW 3 Series that is the arch-rival of the C-Class and you will realise that the 3 makes more power. Its 2.0-litre engine makes 258hp of power and 400Nm. The acceleration time too is faster at 5.8s to 100kmph. Price-wise, the Mercedes has an edge as the BMW 3 Series petrol range begins from Rs 41.70 lakh, going up to Rs 48.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Audi A4, at present, isn’t sold in India. It is also the natural rival to these two. Audi has clearly said there wont be a diesel powertrain for their products in India. At least for now. So as and when the A4 is launched, it will be a petrol-only model.

 

