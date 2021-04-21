Mercedes-Benz C-Class long wheelbase unveiled in China with these new features

The Chinese market loves long wheelbase cars and while these make sense in India, only a third of them perhaps show up here.

We are pretty surprised at the number of cars that are showing up at the 2021 Auto Shanghai. This motorshow has definitely ensured that all eyeballs are on it. Now news has come in about a Mercedes-Benz C-Class long wheelbase showing up there. The Chinese market loves long wheelbase cars and while these make sense in India, only a third of them perhaps show up here. So this LWB Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn’t available in the Indian market and probably might not be brought here too in the near future. If it does come, it will lock horns with the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. The wheelbase has gone up and so has the length of the car. However, Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed details about the same though the former is said to be around 90mm longer than before. However, aside from this Mercedes has made other changes too.

These changes are manifested in the form of a new grille. The alloy wheels too are different. Inside, one gets comfier headrests as well as bigger armrests. On the NVH front too, additional soundproofing is claimed to have been done to make the deal sweeter for chauffeur-driven customers. The ride quality too is claimed to have been improved but the C always had a comfier ride and hence how much more improvement could Mercedes-Benz have made here can also be ascertained after a test.

As far as engines are concerned, there are two on offer – 1.5-litre turbo and 2.0-litre turbo. The former also comes with mild hybrid tech. The latter makes near 200hp of power. All the engines are mated to 9-speed automatic transmissions. Aside from the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, we are yet to hear of any other interesting model that might make its way to the Indian market. Keep watching this page, we will be updating details of other cars shown at the Auto Shanghai here.

