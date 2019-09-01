Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets new features: Wireless charging, digital instrument cluster and more

As of September 1, Mercedes-Benz India has updated the C-Class sedan with a host of new features for the C 220d Progressive and C 300d AMG Line variants. Both models have seen a price revision. The C 220d Progressive is now priced at Rs 46.50 lakh while the C 300d AMG Line has been revised by Rs 1 lakh and is not riced at Rs 49.50 lakh.

Both models now come with new features which, although were offered internationally, have now been introduced in India. Both the C220d Progressive and C 300d AMG Line variants will now come equipped with wireless charging, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new 9-speaker sound system from Midline.

However, there are other additional features that both models will come with. The C220d will now include a driver and front passenger seat position memory function with up to three positions to save. While this feature is already offered with the C300d AMG Line, Mercedes has now included a new set of 18-inch AMG alloy wheels with a black finish and a “Night Package” which includes black accents on the exterior of the car for a sportier look.

As for engine duties, both variants will continue with the same as before. Both models are powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The motor in the C 220d produces 194hp and 400Nm while the engine is tuned to deliver 51hp more and a 100Nm of additional torque. The C-Class directly rivals the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE.