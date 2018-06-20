Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift India launch in October: BMW 3-series rival to get a sporty makeover

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut during the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. India launch timeline of the new C-Class has now been revealed and the luxury sedan will head to our shores in October this year. The facelift model will come with subtle exterior changes while there are some minor updates inside the cabin as well. In order to be specific, the new Mercedes C-Class facelift gets sporty design highlights at the front as well as the rear. The headlamps and the alloy wheels have also been redesigned. The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new sound system. There is a newly designed steering wheel as well that gets a touchpad control system.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the C-Class facelift in a total of four variants namely C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, C 300 diesel and the C 43 AMG. Powering the C 200 will be a new 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 184 bhp and 280 Nm. The C 220d diesel will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged mill that develops 194 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Going by the automaker's announcement, the said engines will be BS-VI compliant.

On the other hand, the Mercedes Benz C 300d will get the same diesel engine but this one has been tuned in order to produce a better power output of 245 bhp. Last but definitely not the least, the Mercedes C-43 will come with a 3.0-litre, V6 engine that will have a power output of 390 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 520 Nm. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is expected to be launched with a slightly higher price than the outgoing model.