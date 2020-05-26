Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

The Wishbox 2.0 offers are limited to cars like the GLC range and E-Class, apart from the C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out Wishbox 2.0. The offer brings in great schemes for customers including extended loan tenure, lower EMIs and more. For 2.0, Mercedes-Benz has taken the present COVID-19 situation and the fact that cash flow is at an all-time low. These include small EMI amount for the first six months, with the regular payment starting from the seventh month onwards. For standard loans, there is a three months EMI waiver wherein according to the three, four or five-year loan tenure selected by the customer, the first quarter will not have to be paid immediately. There is also the enhanced 10 year (highest) loan tenure now available, through which the customer also has a guaranteed five year buyback from Mercedes-Benz. However, these offers are available only on the regular models like the GLC range, C-Class and E-Class. An AMG will not be available through the Wishbox 2.0.

Moreover, doctors can avail an extra Rs 1 lakh discount on the aforementioned vehicles. Mercedes-Benz India has pledged that it will donate Rs 15,000 to the PM CARES fund for the first 500 cars that will be sold during lockdown. Mercedes-Benz is in the process of opening all its outlets post lockdown. The brand has also opened its factory but with some safety measures in place. In the coming days, Mercedes-Benz will launch the AMG GT R and the C63 Coupe AMG models in India. These will be launched digitally and both are expected to cost upwards of Rs 1.5 crore.

Mercedes-Benz has the widest portfolio of cars in India. These include cabriolets, coupes, SUVs, limousines, performance models and more. The brand is also the most successful luxury carmaker in India. It is likely that this year we will see many more new launches including that of the updated GLS, A-Class limo and more. Seems like an exciting time for luxury car shoppers!

