Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here’s why

While the two German luxury car brands have had history of collaborating for different causes and also showcasing their sophisticated humour, this time both have joined hands to show their support for a noble cause on Instagram.

Published: March 22, 2020 2:43:11 PM

On their official Instagram feed, Mercedes-Benz posted a picture of the latest-generation BMW 3-Series. While BMW cross-posted a picture of the newest C-Class on theirs. This might seem off, but it’s actually an ingenious solution that both brands have collaborated on. It all for a noble cause.

In order to show their support and celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which was on March 21, Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz and BMW Group, joined hands and posted an image of each other’s cars. The two competitors have been known for gags and jokes against each other on social platforms, all in good taste and German humour. This time, both have taken a step to curb the social plague of racism.

Both competing automakers posted pictures of each other’s cars with the following caption; “Now that we have your attention: Today is International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Two competitors have united to defend a common belief: diversity is what brings our companies success. Let’s all stand as one to #FightRacism #iderd #fightracism #diversity.” and then tagged each other’s social handles. The same cross-posts were made on the official handles of Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and BMW Group.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now that we have your attention: Today is International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Two competitors have united to defend a common belief: diversity is what brings our companies success. Let’s all stand as one to #FightRacism. @unitednations #iderd #FightRacism #diversity @BMWGroup @Daimler_AG #daimler

A post shared by BMW (@bmw) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now that we have your attention: Today is International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Two competitors have united to defend a common belief: diversity is what brings our companies success. Let’s all stand as one to #FightRacism. #iderd #fightracism #diversity @daimler_ag #Daimler @bmwgroup #BMWGroup

A post shared by Mercedes-Benz (@mercedesbenz) on

Currently the world has been brought to its knees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most affected countries are going through self-isolation, social distancing and lockdown. Daimler and BMW both in order to tackle this pandemic, and take care of the well-being of its workforce and their families have announced measures that they are currently taking. Daimler AG announced that it will also suspend the majority of its production in Europe, as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period of two weeks. the BMW Group has already halted production of Rolls Royce for a period of 1 month, and BMW has also confirmed that it will shut down its plants in America, Europe and South Africa till the same time period.

