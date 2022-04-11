Mercedes-Benz averages 44 units every day for Q1 2022: Highest-ever for the brand

Mercedes-Benz has registered its highest-ever figures for a quarter in Q1 2022 with sales of 4,022 units. The demand for Super Luxury Cars and AMG models also grew by 35 per cent.

Mercedes-Benz India has released sales figures for the first quarter of the year 2022. The German brand has clocked its highest-ever figures in a quarter. Although, a slew of challenges remained in the course. The company managed to sell 4,022 units in the first three months of this year, resulting in year-on-year growth of 26 per cent for the corresponding period last year.

On an everyday basis, Mercedes-Benz averaged around 44 units for Q1 2022. Also, the brand has more than 4,000 orders on its books currently, and it is the highest-ever figure for the luxury brand in its history in India. The surge in demand for SUVs is claimed to be the driving force behind this increment in orders and sales for Q1 2022.

Talking of Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling models, the E-Class LWB sedan took the top spot in the company’s line-up by being closely followed by the GLC SUV. The demand for the GLE and GLS SUV likewise remained high, whereas the demand for Super Luxury Cars and AMG models grew by roughly 35 per cent. As a result, the company is on its toes to reduce the waiting period of its models to ensure timely deliveries.

On the other hand, the new S-Class has bagged the ICOTY ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ award. Recently the company has also launched the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the country in two avatars – S580 4Matic and S680 4Matic, priced from Rs. 2.5 Crore (ex-showroom) and Rs. 3.2 Crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is now being assembled at the company’s production unit in Maharashtra. However, only the S580 trim follows the CKD route, whereas the more expensive S680 reaches our shores through the CBU route. In comparison to the regular S-Class, the Maybach boasts a 180 mm increment in the wheelbase.

