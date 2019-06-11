Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as India Head of Sales and Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an organizational change in its Sales & Marketing function effective from 1st July, 2019. The company has appointed Santosh Iyer as the Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mercedes-Benz India. Iyer is currently the Vice President of Customer Service & Corporate Affairs at Mercedes-Benz. Santosh succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of heading the Sales & Marketing function of Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia. Santosh Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs. He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009 and currently is responsible for the Customer Services, Corporate Affairs & CSR functions at Mercedes-Benz India.

Announcing the appointment of Santosh Iyer as India Head of Sales and Marketing, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that Michael played an important role in leading the company’s Sales & Marketing functions and successfully managed critical market disruptions and headwinds over the last three years. He was instrumental in introducing new digital initiatives and his tenure saw Mercedes-Benz sustaining the number one market position and also topping the JD Power top ranking in Sales Satisfaction.

He added that Mercedes-Benz highly values his contribution for the growth of the brand in India. The brand is equally excited to welcome Santosh who has successfully headed multiple functions at Mercedes-Benz India, and played a key role in establishing the ‘service differentiation’ for the brand and driving customer centricity. He concluded his statement by saying that the brand is confident that Santosh with his in-depth market understanding, rich industry experience and proven track record of driving excellence, will continue the growth momentum of the brand in this highly competitive and dynamic market. Martin thanked both of them for their immense contribution to the brand and wishes them the very best for their respective new roles.