Mercedes-Benz announces price hike of up to 5% from 1st January: Check new prices here

Mercedes-Benz India will increase the price of its cars and SUVs by up to 5% from January 1, 2023. The top-end Mercedes-Maybach S580 will receive the maximum price hike of Rs 7 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India today announced a price hike across its entire model range. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury carmaker will be increasing the ex-showroom price of all its cars and SUVs by up to 5% from January 1, 2023. According to the company, rising input and logistics costs is the primary reason for this upward price revision.

Mercedes-Benz India in its official press statement said, “A constant increase in input costs and increased logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operational costs of the company. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range, enabling a sustainable and profitable business.”

The new starting prices of Mercedes-Benz India’s model range are mentioned below:

Mercedes-Benz model range New starting ex-showroom price

(effective from January 1, 2023) GLA 200 | GLA 220d Rs 46.50 lakh | 48 lakh C 200 | C220d Rs 57.5 lakh | 58.50 lakh E 200 Exclusive | E220d Exclusive Rs 72.5 lakh | 73.50 lakh GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M Rs 88 lakh | 1.05 crore S 350d Rs 1.65 crore Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs 2.57 crore Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (CBU) Rs 2.92 crore

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures.”

He further added, “Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, internally we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz.”

