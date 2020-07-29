Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new body style that will be introduced in Europe which will be called the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class. The T-Class is said to be a small van designed for private customers, a version of the Mercedes-Benz Citan model that uses Renault underpinnings.

By:Published: July 29, 2020 3:16 PM

2022-Mercedes-Benz-T-Class-Teaser-660

Mercedes-Benz has claimed a new alphabet to name a new upcoming model. Mercedes-Benz has teased a new model which will be titled the Mercedes-Benz T-Class and has released a teaser for the same. The T-Class is expected to be a European model which has been co-developed with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The T-Class will essentially be a passenger vehicle version of the Mercedes-Benz Citan which is based on a Renault Kangoo underneath. While the Citan is designed to cater to commercial purposes, the T-Class will be a small van designed for private customers when it arrives in the first half of 2022. Mercedes-Benz is also working on a successor to the Citan as well.

The T-Class will borrow the same platform as the Renault Kangoo and the model is said to have been developed “in co-operation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance”. Similar to the now discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class pick-up truck which was based on the Nissan Navara. However, the premium pricing for essentially a rebadged Nissan led to the X-Class to be axed in May 2020 after the model failed to leave showrooms in the projected pace.

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce an electric version of the T-Class as well as the Citan in the future. However, whether the vehicle will use Mercedes EQ power or borrow Renault/Nissan’s EV tech remains to be seen. Mercedes has kept all further information about the T-Class close to its heart, but details are likely to surface presumably before the model makes its debut in 2022. In the Mercedes-Benz Vans division’s line-up, the T-Class being a smaller vehicle will sit below the V-Class in the range. Being a European model, the T-Class, when it arrives, will rival the Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, VW Caddy, Ford Tourneo along with the Renault Kangoo of course.

Latest Auto News

