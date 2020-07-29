Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new body style that will be introduced in Europe which will be called the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class. The T-Class is said to be a small van designed for private customers, a version of the Mercedes-Benz Citan model that uses Renault underpinnings.

Mercedes-Benz has claimed a new alphabet to name a new upcoming model. Mercedes-Benz has teased a new model which will be titled the Mercedes-Benz T-Class and has released a teaser for the same. The T-Class is expected to be a European model which has been co-developed with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The T-Class will essentially be a passenger vehicle version of the Mercedes-Benz Citan which is based on a Renault Kangoo underneath. While the Citan is designed to cater to commercial purposes, the T-Class will be a small van designed for private customers when it arrives in the first half of 2022. Mercedes-Benz is also working on a successor to the Citan as well.

The T-Class will borrow the same platform as the Renault Kangoo and the model is said to have been developed “in co-operation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance”. Similar to the now discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class pick-up truck which was based on the Nissan Navara. However, the premium pricing for essentially a rebadged Nissan led to the X-Class to be axed in May 2020 after the model failed to leave showrooms in the projected pace.

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce an electric version of the T-Class as well as the Citan in the future. However, whether the vehicle will use Mercedes EQ power or borrow Renault/Nissan’s EV tech remains to be seen. Mercedes has kept all further information about the T-Class close to its heart, but details are likely to surface presumably before the model makes its debut in 2022. In the Mercedes-Benz Vans division’s line-up, the T-Class being a smaller vehicle will sit below the V-Class in the range. Being a European model, the T-Class, when it arrives, will rival the Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, VW Caddy, Ford Tourneo along with the Renault Kangoo of course.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.