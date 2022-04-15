Mercedes-Benz aims to slash CO2 emissions per car by half by 2030

Mercedes-Benz aims to cut its carbon footprint per passenger car by more than half by 2030 compared with 2020 levels. The company also intends to go all-electric by 2030, wherever market conditions allow.

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, announced that it intends to go all-electric by the end of this decade and aims to cut its carbon footprint per passenger car by more than half by 2030 compared with 2020 levels. The company made these announcements at its first digital ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) conference for investors and analysts. As stated at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November 2021, Mercedes-Benz says that is committed to a faster transition to EVs.

To achieve this goal, the luxury carmaker says that the key levers include electrifying the vehicle fleet, charging with green energy, improving battery technology, and extensive use of recycled materials and renewable energy in production. Mercedes-Benz also plans to cover more than 70 per cent of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030 by rolling out solar and wind power at its own sites as well as through Power Purchase Agreements.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said, “The desire for individual mobility keeps growing. Our mission is to meet this need in a sustainable way. Mercedes-Benz has a clear roadmap how to become carbon-neutral. By 2030, we want to reach the half-way mark. In order to make faster progress in protecting the climate, we need maximum dedication and more collaboration among governments, companies and society as a whole.”

It is worth mentioning that Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle portfolio has been progressing in leaps and bounds. The company aims to achieve up to a 50 per cent share of plug-in hybrid and BEVs by 2025 on the way toward going all-electric by 2030, wherever market conditions allow. The company’s current EV portfolio includes six vehicles which will be soon expanded to nine all-electric models. These include the EQA, the EQB, the EQC, the EQS, the EQE 350+, and the EQV. The upcoming models include the EQS SUV, the EQE SUV, and the EQT.

