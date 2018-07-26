Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan officially debuts: India launch expected in 2019

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2019 A-Class sedan. The global debut of the company's entry-level sedan took place in the U.S. Mercedes-Benz is yet to release pricing for the vehicle and it is most likely to be the least expensive Mercedes on sale. The company said that the people who bought the CLA were on average 11 years younger than the average age of buyers of other Mercedes vehicles and the A-Class is expected to follow the same footsteps. Mercedes-Benz believes that the formula for success in this industry is pretty simple: attract younger customers to the brand and keep them for life. The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is also claimed to be the most aerodynamic sedan with a drag coefficient of 0.22. The company says that the new A-Class even beats the Tesla Model S, which has a drag coefficient of 0.24. The production of the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will commence at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt Plant in Germany in 2019 with orders to set to begin later this year.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will be available as an A220 two-wheel-drive and as an A220 4MATIC in four-wheel-drive. Both variants will come equipped with a 2.0-litre inline-four cylinder turbocharged engine that churns out 188 hp along with 300 Nm of torque. Both trims come with a seven-speed paddle-shift transmission and the top speed is pegged at 210 kmph.

From the outside, the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks much like a baby S-Class, with a low, elongated hood, slim chrome headlamps, torch-like daytime driving lights and optional diamond radiator. However, each headlamp now features multiple individually actuated LEDs and standard LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The car will run on optional 19-inch wheels that give a car a solid road presence.

The cabin of the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets 64 colours for the optional ambient lighting and this makes five times as many colours available than before. Mercedes’ safety and crash avoidance systems have been retained in the new model that includes all of the autonomous driving systems now found in the S-Class.

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets the company's latest infotainment system called MBUX that comes with advanced voice-recognition control and a choice between two fully free-standing high-resolution cockpits. Interestingly, the drivers address the system by saying, “Hey Mercedes” and then have to state their command. This is the first time that Mercedes has introduced the MBUX system, which also includes 3D maximum-resolution graphics calculated in real time as the car drives.

India launch of the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is expected sometime in 2019 and the car will challenge the likes of the Audi A3 and Volvo S60.