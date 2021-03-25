Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

We compare how the two recently launched entry-level luxury sedans compare against each other in terms of their features, specifications and price.

With Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine being finally launched in India, the company now has a new entry-level sedan for the masses. More importantly, it gives competition to the recently launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. If you have been wondering which of the two vehicles comes with more features or boasts of bigger numbers, we have got you covered!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Dimensions Comparison





These might be the smallest sedans in the arsenal of their respective brands, but they still need to offer a good amount of space to the occupants. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine lives up to its Limousine tag by being longer than the 2 Series Gran Coupé and having a longer wheelbase as well. Among the two, it is the 2 Series that has a more aggressive slope towards the rear and that means that overall, the A-Class has more space on the inside. You can easily seat four people inside the cabin of either vehicle but taller passengers would prefer the second row of the A-Class more than the 2 Series. What the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé loses in occupant seating space, it makes up in the boot department. At 430-litres, it gets a bigger boot space than the A-Class Limousine. The latter comes with 405-litre boot space for the petrol and 395-litre for the diesel variants. The diesel model has a smaller boot space due to the addition of the Ad-Blue tank.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Features Comparison

The interior of both vehicles offers loads of space and features that will keep you comfortable. Both vehicles come equipped with things like a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, reverse parking sensors and cameras, ambient lighting, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice commands, wireless charging pad and a sunroof.

You will also find a completely digital multi-information display (MID) and a touchscreen infotainment system in both vehicles. You will find the MBUX system in the A-Class and there is a trackpad on the centre floor console that can allow you to navigate through the menus. The BMW 2 Series on the other hand comes with support for gesture controls thanks to the iDrive system.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Engine Specifications



Both sedans come with petrol and diesel engine options. While BMW is offering the 2 Series Gran Coupé with four trims and two engine options, the A-Class gets three trims but all of them get their own engine choices. So, Mercedes definitely has the upper hand when it comes to offering more options. If we compare the petrol motors, then the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé pulls ahead by a measurable margin. It gets a bigger engine and makes more power and torque. In case you want a more engaging drive, then the 2 Series will appeal to you but if you want a more sedate ride and extract more mileage then the A-Class Limousine is a better pick.

While BMW is offering only one diesel engine that makes 190hp and 400Nm of torque, Mercedes is offering two different choices. There is a 150hp & 320Nm diesel that comes with an 8-speed DCT which does look less powerful than the BMW. There is also a bonkers AMG avatar that produces substantially more power and an equal amount of torque compared to the 2 Series Gran Coupé. If you want outright performance then the AMG A35 is the one to go for.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Price Comparison



Coming to the price, the BMW cars are definitely priced closer together while the Mercedes range is rather large. But that is expected, given the feature set and engine options offered among the variants of the two vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a little more costly compared to the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, but it also offers more in terms of luxury and quality. The AMG A 35 version also boasts of bigger performance numbers when compared to the 2 Series. Additionally, the Mercedes-Benz sedan comes with an 8-year warranty which further justifies its price.

