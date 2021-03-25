Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be locally manufactured. The A35 AMG will also be locally manufactured which makes it the second AMG model after the GLC 43 AMG to be assembled in CKD form in India.

By:March 25, 2021 2:12 PM

Mercedes-Benz India today launched the new A-Class Limousine at an introductory price tag of Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be locally manufactured at Mercedes-Benz’s plant near Pune. The A35 AMG will also be locally manufactured which makes it the second AMG model after the GLC 43 AMG to be assembled in CKD form in India. Like the A35 AMG, the regular A 200 and A 200d models use Mercedes-Benz’s global design language. The model from the front is quite reminiscent of the CLS-Class, while the rear is quite similar to the newly launched E-Class with the sleek LED Tail Lamps.

Engine

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in India will be offered in three engine variants, all in their highest-spec on offer. There will be the A 200 petrol, the A 200d and the A35 AMG performance variant.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in its A 200 petrol variant will be powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine which develops 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine diesel will come in the form of the A 200d model. It features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged motor which develops 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Along with the regular petrol and diesel engines, the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC will also be launched in India today. Powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, it offers 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes with an AMG tuned 7-speed DCT and does 0-100 in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 250 kph.

Interior

The A-Class will run the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MUX) OS. The infotainment system uses three forms of inputs – Touchscreen, Voice Activation with “Hey Mercedes” and through the touchpad on the centre console. Additionally, you also get Mercedes Me Connect (MMC) which offers internet-enabled connected car technologies.

The Mercedes-Benz A 200 and A 200d models also get a really plush cabin with a dual-tone black and beige look. Like the A35 AMG, it also features the long glass panel which includes the 10-inch driver instrument cluster and the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also read: We will have more ‘volume products’ this year: Mercedes-Benz India

Price, warranty, colour options

The regular A-Class models will be offered in five colour options including Black, Mojave Silver, White, Grey and Denim Blue. The Mercedes-AMG A 35 4 Matic will be offered in the special colour of Sun Yellow. However, it will be offered on special orders in limited numbers only.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC will be offered in these seven colour options. In Addition to the special order of Sun Yellow, it will be available in White, Mohave Silver, Iridium Silver, Grey, Black, and Denim Blue

The A-Class as a model itself will be offered with an 8-year engine and transmission warranty. The warranty is not only industry-leading, but it is also transferable as well.

For April and May, the A-Class is already sold out. The A 200 is priced at Rs 39.9 lakh while the A 200d is priced at Rs 40.9 lakh. But the A35 AMG model is priced at Rs 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory.

