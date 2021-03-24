Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz will be launching their A-Class Limousine tomorrow and we believe it could turn out to be a best-seller for the company in the coming days. It packs in a lot of features and luxury despite being an entry-level product.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class launching tomorrow

While most manufacturers are trying to capitalise on the growing SUV market in India, Mercedes-Benz is setting its eyes on providing more sedans to the masses. The manufacturer is all-set to launch its A-Class Limousine in India on March 25, 2021. Mercedes claims that sedan contributed to more than half of their total sales last year. This new entry-level luxury sedan could further boost those numbers. Here are 5 reasons we think why the Mercedes-Benz A-Class could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021: 

1. Attractive Pricing

The A-Class will be the most affordable sedan from Mercedes in India and should start at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in the same territory as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi A4. Many people would be intrigued at the possibility of owning a Mercedes for such an attractive price.

Mercedes Benz A Class petrol engine

2. Host of engine options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes with the choice of three engine options meaning, there is one for everyone. There is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 160hp and 250Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 150hp and 320Nm and comes with an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The most powerful of the lot will be the AMG variant that will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that is tuned to produce a 302hp and 400Nm. This version of the car will get a 7-speed DCT gearbox and power will be sent to all four wheels.

3. Elegant Design

For the A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-Benz has gone with a clean and no fuss design language. There aren’t too many sharp creases and enough elements have been sprinkled throughout to keep the exterior from looking boring. You get LED lights and DRLs on both ends of the car. The front grille features a single slat and the iconic star logo. The side of the vehicle also has a fairly minimalistic look about it. The 17-inch alloys fill up the wheel arches well.

4. Luxurious Interiors

Mercedes cars are known for providing an excellent interior and utmost comfort and the A-Class is no different. Despite being an entry-level product, you get almost all the bells and whistles and craftsmanship that you would find in the more expensive vehicles. The A-Class comes with a dual-tone interior and a wooden insert in the middle of the dashboard. The large digital screen that stretches from the driver display to the infotainment unit is present here too. The luxury sedan is also equipped with MBUX and Mercedes Me features. There is plenty of space in the second row and class-leading boot space of 405-litres in the petrol model.

Mercedes Benz A Class digital instrument cluster

The A-Class Limousine comes with a feature list that is as long as the car itself. You get a multifunction steering wheel, Burmester surround sound stereo system, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera and more. 

5. Great mileage

The 1.3-litre petrol-powered A-Class, which we think will be the most popular model, also delivers a claimed mileage of 17.5kmpl. This engine has enough grunt to be a breeze to drive in cities and on highways. The added convenience of a good fuel efficiency figure only makes the deal even more alluring. 

