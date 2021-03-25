Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Sedan India Launch Live Updates: The Mercedes-A-Class is the smallest model in the brand’s line up. The German automaker will launch the all-new 2021 A-Class, but this time in its new sedan form. Called the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, the model will offer three variants, including one tuned by their performance division at AMG. The A35 AMG will also be launched in India along with the standard models and Mercedes-Benz India is looking to target the model towards a younger audience. Stay tuned to Express Drives to find out all the details about the new entry-level luxury sedan and what it has to offer. The A-Class will directly rival the likes of the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe in India.