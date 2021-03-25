Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Sedan India Launch Live Updates: The Mercedes-A-Class is the smallest model in the brand’s line up. The German automaker will launch the all-new 2021 A-Class, but this time in its new sedan form. Called the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, the model will offer three variants, including one tuned by their performance division at AMG. The A35 AMG will also be launched in India along with the standard models and Mercedes-Benz India is looking to target the model towards a younger audience. Stay tuned to Express Drives to find out all the details about the new entry-level luxury sedan and what it has to offer. The A-Class will directly rival the likes of the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe in India.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class was introduced in India as a hatchback and then in the CLA 4-door coupe form. However, for its price, there weren't many buyers for it. This time around, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the 2021 A-Class as a proper 4-door sedan, with no aggressively sloping roofline and an amply sized boot to go with it.
The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be launched in India today as the prices will finally be announced. Stay tuned to Express Drives to know all the details about the new baby-Mercedes and its angry AMG sibling will offer!