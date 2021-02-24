Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

There will likely be three engines on offer with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine - 1.3-litre petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel and an AMG version. Only one variant per powertrain will be available and that too in the Progressive trim.

By:February 24, 2021 11:51 AM

While we saw the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine last year at the expo, the launch was inevitably delayed. Well, no more. The three-pointed star brand is now ready to launch the car on March 25. The car will roll out from Mercedes-Benz’ Chakan plant in Pune. This will be the most affordable Mercedes that you can buy in India. It effectively replaces the CLA that went out of production some time back in the Indian market. This car also borrows design cues from the A-Class hatch (might not be coming to India) but then the body is that of a sedan. There will likely be three engines on offer – 1.3-litre petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel and an AMG version. Only one variant per powertrain will be available and that too in the Progressive trim. Expect prices to start from Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom. Competition is in the form of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine’s 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to make 161hp of power and 250Nm, paired to a 7-speed automatic. The oil burner is expected to make 194hp and 320Nm, paired to an 8-speed unit. As is usually the case, the AMG will produce a much higher 302hp of power and 400Nm. This engine gets all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DCT.

Feature-wise, there will be dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered seats with memory, a touchscreen infotainment MBUX system, digital instrument console, sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, Mercedes ME Connect and more. Two upholstery trims can also be selected by the customers. The rear seat comfort is expected to be better than that of the CLA. Since the CLA has been absent from the line-up for a long time, it remains to be seen how the audience reacts to this new entry-level model. We will be driving the car soon and will bring you all the juicy bits.

