Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, AMG A 45 S launched: Priced from Rs 45.80 lakh

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the facelifted AMG A 45 S have been launched in India. They have been priced from Rs 45.80 lakh and Rs 92.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the updated A-Class Limousine and the AMG A 45 S in the country. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (A 200 petrol) has been priced from Rs 45.80 lakh and the facelifted AMG A 45 S will retail from Rs 92.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries are likely to begin soon.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: What’s new?

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine gets minor cosmetic enhancements, including revised bumpers & alloys, and some new features. Powering the A-Class Limousine is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 163 bhp and 270 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It will also get a diesel variant but the prices of the same will be announced by the end of this year.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Engine and gearbox

The facelifted Mercedes-AMG A 45 S also gets subtle cosmetic updates but the powertrain remains unchanged. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a whopping 421 bhp and a colossal 500 Nm of peak torque. It’s worth mentioning that this luxury hot hatch is now the most powerful hatchback on sale in India.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Launch of the A-Class Limousine was a strategic decision, leading to an outstanding customer response for the limousine. The AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ remains India’s fastest and most attractive luxury performance hatchback. Launching this fiery hatchback reiterates our commitment to offering the ‘One Man, One Engine’ driving performance experience to our customers.”

