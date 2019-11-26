Next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA teased: First digital world premiere on December 11

Daimler AG has announced that Mercedes-Benz will debut the all-new GLA in the form of a digital global premiere. For the first time in the brand’s history, Mercedes-Benz will reveal the GLA compact-SUV to the world on its communication platform ‘Mercedes me’ media. The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class will make its global debut on December 11, and following the official presentation, it will be available as an on-demand video.

The GLA is the eighth model of the current compact car generation of Mercedes-Benz and is also the smallest SUV the manufacturer makes. Mercedes has confirmed that the new GLA will be 10mm taller than the one it replaces, however, it is half a centimetre shorter in length. The manufacturer said in a statement that the vehicle has been designed to feature an upright front section, short overhangs at the front and rear with protective cladding all around the car.

The GLA takes Mercedes’ advanced driving assistance systems even further. It will feature Active Brake Assist, cornering function and emergency lane function. The GLA will also feature exit warning function which alerts the driver of approaching cyclists or vehicles. The system can also warn drivers of approaching pedestrians when detected near zebra crossings.

Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Ola Källenius and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group will debut the new model on the digital platform and the presentation is also said to use augmented reality, a technology that will also be present as a feature in the GLA, however in what shape or form is yet to be revealed.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is a model that the manufacturer also offers in India. It is likely that following its global premiere, the all-new GLA could make its first appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida, which would be subsequently followed by the launch of the vehicle sometime in 2020. There is no official word from the manufacturer as yet, however, Mercedes-Benz India is currently gearing up to launch the GLC-Class facelift in India on December 3, 2019.