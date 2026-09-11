Mercedes beefs up its luxury SUV portfolio with GLC EV

Priced at Rs 80-85 lakhs, deliveries by the end of this year

Mercedes-Benz India is betting on the new GLC EV to expand its luxury electric SUV presence in the country. The German carmaker is expecting the battery-electric version to account for half of the overall GLC sales.

The locally assembled (completely knocked down or CKD) GLC EV, priced at around Rs 80-85 lakh, is also set to strengthen Mercedes-Benz India’s electric vehicle portfolio with bookings expected to start next month and deliveries by the end of this year.

“The GLC EV will expand the overall GLC lineup , and I wouldn’t be surprised if EV penetration in the GLC lineup reaches as high as 50%,” Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

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At the price point, the GLC EV will currently be Mercedes-Benz India’s most affordable locally assembled EV. The CLA EV, which is priced at around `59.5-60 lakh, is not available for sales until next year.

The company’s locally produced EV portfolio currently comprises the EQS SUV which will be joined by the GLC EV.

Target Audience

The new launch is expected to attract a broader customer base than existing GLC customers looking to switch from an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. This includes existing Mercedes-Benz owners who have the EQS, those who have booked the CLA, mass-market EV owners looking to upgrade to a luxury EV, as well as first-time luxury car buyers who want to enter the segment directly with an electric vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz India locally assembles both the EQS 450 and EQS 580 while its Maybach version continues to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

The upcoming GLC EV also marks a significant reduction in Mercedes’ localisation timeline. The model is being launched in India within six-seven months of its global debut, compared with the company’s usual 12-15 months for local assembly.

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“This is the first time a car is being launched within six to seven months of its global debut and being locally produced. The timeline taken for local production has been crunched significantly, which is a record by itself,” Iyer said.

SUV Demand Alignment

The company expects the GLC EV to benefit from India’s growing preference for SUVs. Mercedes chose to bring the GLC EV ahead of the C-Class EV as the SUV format is better aligned with the Indian market. The C-Class EV will come to India at some point, Iyer said.

Mercedes-Benz India’s overall EV penetration stood at 14% last quarter. However, the company said availability remains a key factor, with the CLA currently unavailable and the EQS 450 SUV carrying waiting periods through December.

“Demand is quite strong—it’s mostly a matter of how well we can supply it,” Iyer said.

Mercedes does not intend to force a fixed powertrain mix, allowing customers to choose between petrol, diesel and EVs. Diesel currently accounts for around 40% of sales, petrol 40-45% and EVs 10-15%, while plug-in hybrids remain niche.

The writer was in Stuttgart at the invitation of Mercedes Benz