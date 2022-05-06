Mercedes-AMG & will.i.am unveil a wild one-off coupe concept, ‘The Flip’

Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am have collaborated on a special project and unveiled a wild one-off coupe concept, ‘The Flip.’ This bespoke car is an AMG GT 4-door that’s inspired by the G-Class.

Mercedes-Benz’s performance division, Mercedes-AMG, and will.i.am have collaborated on a special project. American musician and philanthropist William James Adams, Jr, popularly known as will.i.am, has partnered with this German luxury carmaker to create a wild one-off coupe concept, ‘The Flip.’ It will serve as the main highlight of will.i.am’s latest philanthropic project.

This bespoke car is an AMG GT 4-door couple underneath that’s inspired by the G-Class and it’s referred to as “WILL.I.AMG.” It has been developed by West Coast Customs and this is not the first time will.i.am and West Coast have worked together. In fact, this is the sixth project will.i.am has employed West Coast to build for him.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

As already mentioned, it is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe that has been now converted from four doors to two and they are hinged at the rear in a suicide fashion. Moreover, the front fascia of the car is inspired by the Mercedes G-Wagon SUV and the three-pointed Mercedes star logo in the grille has been replaced with the image of a bear.

It symbolizes the phrase ‘Bear Witness’ and is said to be the name of the line of the upcoming limited-edition Mercedes-Benz apparel and accessories that will be made available soon online as well as at the Mercedes-AMG Experience Center in Miami. Called “The Flip”, this one-off coupe concept will make its official debut at the Grand Prix USA in Miami, Florida.

Mercedes-AMG in its official statement said, “The mission of this joint project is to give more students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education in order to be equipped with the skills required for future-focused jobs and to invent new technologies. All the activities surrounding this one-of-a-kind vehicle will benefit will.i.am’s “i.am angel Foundation.”

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio officially teased: Launch expected in June

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.