Mercedes-AMG V8 engine to power 2019 Aston Martin DBX: German heart for British car!

These days every luxury supercar maker be it Lamborghini, Rolls Royce or Bentley, has produced an SUV for all the rich and famous who desire to own a huge car with such name tags. The latest of all is Aston Martin, the iconic luxury car making company from Britain who arrived with the new DBX crossover not long ago. Now the news is that the car will be powered by a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is also seen in cars such as Vantage and DB11 V8 grand tourers.

The engine in question is expected to deliver 503bhp of power output, which matches the Aston Martin Vantage. Aston Martin’s own 5.2-litre V12 will also power the new SUV, but it’s still unclear if it will be seen at the launch or not. The car will also derive its power from a hybrid powertrain which will be introduced in later stages.

The car was revealed for the first time when its spy images surfaced the internet last year around the month of November and its first-ever two-door concept was displayed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

With the launch of DBX, Aston Martin with the foray into the world of luxury SUV following the brands such as Lamborghini and Rolls Royce. The launch of the same can be expected somewhere around the end of 2019. The car will be manufactured in the company’s new purpose-built factory in St Athan, Wales, which will also share the production of the upcoming Lagonda sedan

When launched it will rival the likes of luxury SUVs currently present in the market such as Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on the same.