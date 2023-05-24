scorecardresearch

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 returns to India on June 22

The Mercedes-Benz SL is making a comeback after 12 years in India.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Mercedes-AMG SL55
Mercedes SL range is now only available in the AMG guise

After a gap of 12 years, the iconic nameplate, Mercedes-AMG SL, returns to India on June 22. Mercedes-Benz will bring the AMG SL 55 4Matic+ via the direct import way. Here’s what to expect from the 2+2 Roadster.

mercedes amg sl55

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster: Icon strikes back

Mercedes-Benz has decided to take a different approach to the SL range. Now, this nameplate is only available in the AMG guise. The SL Roadster is based on a composite aluminium structure that increases rigidity without compromising on driving dynamics, comfort, and sporty body proportions. 

Also Read
mercedes amg sl55 features

Mercedes has opted to go for an electric soft top instead of the previous metal roof for weight-serving reasons. With a 21 kg of weight reduction, the centre of gravity is lower resulting in better driving dynamics and handling. The folding roof takes only 15 seconds to open or close up to a speed of 60 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster: Engine Specs

The SL Roadster is powered by the AMG 4-litre V8 biturbo engine and is available in two power outputs — SL 55 4Matic+ and  SL 63 4Matic+. India will be getting the former option. The V8 powertrain in the SL 55 4Matic+ pumps out 469bhp and 700Nm of torque. It races from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295 kmph.

mercedes amg sl55 price

The 4-litre V8 engine is mated to a 9-speed AMG transmission that has a wet start-off clutch instead of the torque converter, which makes it lighter. The SL 55 AMG also comes with 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system which offers stability and safety under all driving conditions. With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the SL 55 AMG gets different driving modes — Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Race. 

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 10:28 IST