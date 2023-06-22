Mercedes-AMG SL 55 launched in India: Priced from Rs 2.35 crore

The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.35 crore, ex-showroom. This drop-top roadster will be imported as a CBU and has a top speed of 295 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new seventh-generation SL in the country. The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.35 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and this drop-top roadster will be imported to India in limited numbers as a CBU (completely built-up unit).

Mercedes-AMG SL 55: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that churns out 470 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The AMG SL 55 is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295 kmph. It also gets rear-axle steering as standard.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV bookings open: India launch on July 5

Mercedes-AMG SL 55: Design and features

In terms of design, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the technological excellence of modern Mercedes-Benz models. It is offered in eight exterior paint schemes. This convertible sports car’s roof can be deployed at speeds of up to 60 kmph and takes 16 seconds to open or close. The AMG SL 55 gets a massive 11.9-inch touchscreen with MBUX, a digital driver display and comes loaded with a host of features.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mercedes-AMG SL 55: Price and rivals

The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.35 crore, ex-showroom. Of course, there will be a bunch of customisation options available for customers and it’s exported as a CBU (completely built-up unit). The AMG SL 55 will take on the likes of the Lexus LC 500h, Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.