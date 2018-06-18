Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe launched in India at a price of Rs 2.55 crore: Here’s what makes it so special

Mercedes-AMG India has launched the AMG S 63 Coupe in India at Rs 2.55 Crore. This will be the seventh Mercedes-Benz and fourth AMG to launch in the country this year, with the most recent one being the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S that was rolled out last month. The S63 Coupe gets a whole lot of performance-oriented upgrades that will include a big bi-turbo V8. It will compete with the likes of Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Bentley Continental GT. Mercedes will also be introducing the S 63 Cabriolet version later in the year, for those wishing for a convertible.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces about 600 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. It is capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds. With a top speed electronically limited to 300kmph.

In the front, the AMG S 63 Coupe is defined Panamericana grille and the apron at the front has two air inlets which are bigger and blacked out, along with the splitter. AMG has also managed to cut almost 65 kilos of the weight of the AMG S 63 Coupe a large part of which is liberated by the use of a lithium-ion battery, composite braking system and forged alloy wheels.

In the interest of aerodynamics, the side skirts on the car have been set low although these can be adjusted to tackle bumps. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and the rear has been updated with a diffuser insert at the bottom and quad exhausts.The AMG S 63 is equipped features like active ride control, driving modes, speed sensitive steering and a track pack, which includes a lap timer and other vehicle data.

On the inside of the AMG S 63 Coupé get Nappa leather and AMG badges on the front- and The AMG S 63 is equipped with the standard trims that one would come AMG S 63 is equipped with standard AMG features like active ride control, driving modes, speed sensitive steering and a track pack, which includes a lap timer and other vehicle data. It is, however, not confirmed if these features will make part of the equipment list in the India-spec version backrests – as well as on the three-spoke steering wheel. It also gets a 12.3-inch TFT widescreen colour display, that includes info relating to engine and transmission oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the engine output and torque, boosts pressure, and tyre temperatures and pressures.