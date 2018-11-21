Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro teased: More powerful, track-focussed GT R to break cover at LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG GT is ready to go Pro at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show and to kick in the drum roll, the German car manufacturer released a teaser on its social media handles. The new AMG GT R Pro will make its global debut at the motoring extravaganza of the West Coast due to be held from 30 November to 9 December. For some months now, Mercedes has been testing a more aggressive AMG GT R at the Nürburgring. While it never looked very different than the current version, there have been several tweaks to aero, especially up front with various fins and air ducts in the fascia.

Mercedes-AMG released a single teaser image with the GT R Pro wearing a full camouflage, but it does confirm a new front bumper and deeper front splitter. So far, the manufacturer has not revealed many details while only saying that it has been “modified in numerous details to deliver even more racetrack performance”.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro is expected to have gone lighter and there should also be a bump in power. The standard SMG GT R already packs 577 hp that comes from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the Pro version is likely to surpass 600 hp.

The track pack would include thinner interior materials for weight reduction and additional equipment to better tackle a racetrack. The package will also include a new tuning for the suspension setup.

Mercedes-AMG is expected to do a minor facelift for the entire GT line. Not a whole lot of changes are expected besides the aero tweaks and possibly a new quad-exhaust setup in the rear. There is so far no confirmation whether the facelifts will also boast of a power upgrade, but it's AMG.. you never know.