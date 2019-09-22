Mercedes AMG GT R Black Series spotted testing: Massive wing and aggressive body kit!

Mercedes is soon going to introduce a more powerful, track-focused version of the AMG GT R. It will stand as a successor to the SLS Black Series which made its debut back in 2013. A test mule of the same was recently spotted testing by AutoExpress. The prototype is covered under heavy camouflage. However, it is clearly visible that the same is wearing an additional body kit in sync with its high-performance nature. Part of this body kit is an aggressive front splitter, bonnet scoop, side skirts, titanium tipped quad exhaust along with massive rear spoiler. Furthermore, it is likely to come with a new set of alloy wheels wrapped in wider tyres for additional grip.

Apart from receiving an aggressive body kit to aid in aerodynamics, the Mercedes AMG GT R Black Series will also get a more powerful engine under its hood. It is likely to carry forward the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the GT R. However, with the help of additional hardware, the power output will be bumped. The standard GT R is capable of churning out 577 hp of power along with 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes in 3.6 seconds with a claimed top speed of 319 kmph.

Image Credits: Auto Express

Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the AMG GT R Black Series will be upgraded to meet the car's track-focused attitude. It is likely to be a slightly stripped-down version of the car which will help it shed some weight in order to improve performance. The Mercedes AMG GT R has been on sales since 2017. And when the Black Series edition makes its debut next year, it is likely to mark an end of the life-span of this two-door sports coupe. Currently, Mercedes retails the GT R in the Indian market and it was launched in the year 2017 itself at a price of Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom). Whether the German automaker decided to bring the Black Series to India, remains to be seen.

Image Credits: Auto Express