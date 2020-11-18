Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series breaks record as fastest road-legal car around Nurburgring

Just as they were for AMG development engineer Demian Schaffert, who set a new lap record with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ on the same day, the conditions were not quite ideal for Maro Engel either.

The might of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has been demonstrated impressively by GT3 racer Maro Engel on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, as the production car takes the crown of the fastest ever to lap the Green Hell. With an officially measured and notarized certified time of 6:43,616 min for the 20.6 km-long track (measured without the straight at track section T13) and 6:48,047 min for the 20.832 km-long total track (measured with the straight at track section T13), the new V8 is now the at the top of the street-legal “sports cars” category and number one among the fully standard, unmodified models. It recorded a time quicker than Lamborghini Aventador SVJ by 1.3 seconds.

Maro Engel made full use of all the possibilities offered by the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series as standard: such as the most powerful AMG V8 series engine ever with 730 hp, sophisticated aerodynamics, and extensive suspension adjustment options.

The fast lap times were precisely measured by neutral experts from “wige SOLUTIONS”. An independent notary also certified the condition of the vehicle as well as the measurements. The spectacular drive can be watched on a video here:

The Nürburgring-Nordschleife is regarded as the most difficult racetrack in the world and is included in every new development by Mercedes-AMG. A record lap is therefore the most demanding test of the qualities of a sports car. The times are determined for two track alternatives – 20.6 and 20.832 km long.

“It’s really impressive how much downforce the Black Series generates and how confident and reliable it can be driven, even at the absolute limit. My hat is off to the developers from Affalterbach for what they have put on wheels here. And I’m very pleased that I was able to demonstrate these fascinating engineering skills with this great lap time,” said Engel.

