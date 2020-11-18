Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series breaks record as fastest road-legal car around Nurburgring

Just as they were for AMG development engineer Demian Schaffert, who set a new lap record with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ on the same day, the conditions were not quite ideal for Maro Engel either.

By:November 18, 2020 12:58 PM
mercedes gt black series nurburgring

The might of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has been demonstrated impressively by GT3 racer Maro Engel on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, as the production car takes the crown of the fastest ever to lap the Green Hell. With an officially measured and notarized certified time of 6:43,616 min for the 20.6 km-long track (measured without the straight at track section T13) and 6:48,047 min for the 20.832 km-long total track (measured with the straight at track section T13), the new V8 is now the at the top of the street-legal “sports cars” category and number one among the fully standard, unmodified models. It recorded a time quicker than Lamborghini Aventador SVJ by 1.3 seconds.

Maro Engel made full use of all the possibilities offered by the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series as standard: such as the most powerful AMG V8 series engine ever with 730 hp, sophisticated aerodynamics, and extensive suspension adjustment options.

The fast lap times were precisely measured by neutral experts from “wige SOLUTIONS”. An independent notary also certified the condition of the vehicle as well as the measurements. The spectacular drive can be watched on a video here:

Also read: SSC Tuatara world’s new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

The Nürburgring-Nordschleife is regarded as the most difficult racetrack in the world and is included in every new development by Mercedes-AMG. A record lap is therefore the most demanding test of the qualities of a sports car. The times are determined for two track alternatives – 20.6 and 20.832 km long.

“It’s really impressive how much downforce the Black Series generates and how confident and reliable it can be driven, even at the absolute limit. My hat is off to the developers from Affalterbach for what they have put on wheels here. And I’m very pleased that I was able to demonstrate these fascinating engineering skills with this great lap time,” said Engel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18