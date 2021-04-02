Mercedes AMG GT 73e hybrid performance car spotted testing on roads

Mercedes AMG GT 73e will come with a hybrid setup and boast of a sub-3-second 0-100kmph timing. It will be equipped with a V8 engine and an electric motor capable of producing a combined power figure of more than 800hp.

Mercedes-Benz is setting its eyes on a future where half of their sales come from electric vehicles. The company is taking many concrete steps towards this vision like releasing the EQ line of vehicles and the luxury carmaker is all set to launch the EQS on April 15. Meanwhile, the company is also going to spend time on bringing in more hybrid vehicles. One of them is the upcoming AMG GT 73e which will be a successor to the AMG GT 63.

Fresh spy shots of the vehicle have surfaced and the car can be seen roaming on what looks like the streets of Spain. The vehicle also has minimal camouflage at the rear and is dressed in all-black. Visually, the GT 73e looks very similar to the GT 63 and GT 63 S. The front and rear bumper, along with the headlights seems similar to the current model. The alloy design is definitely something we do not expect to stay in the production version of the car.

(Image Credit: @car.spyshots/Instagram)

As for the specifications, we expect it to come with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces 640hp and 900Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will also come with Mercedes 4MATIC system that sends power to all four wheels. Since this is a hybrid, it will also get an electric motor that will aid the IC engine and allow the car to produce a total power output of more than 800hp. The electric motor will exclusively provide power to the rear wheel. Despite the increase in weight due to the electric motor and batteries, the GT 73e will be quicker than the GT 63 S. The current GT 63 S can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds and the GT 73e will be able to do the same in under 3 seconds. The electric motor will get a 2-speed transmission of its own.

We expect the interior to look much the same. It will obviously come with MBUX and have connected car features. This four-door hybrid will offer decent space for the back-seat passengers and also get a decently sized boot that can be used for carrying your luggage. The GT 73 was teased all the way back in 2019 for the first time. It was teased again recently alongside the Mercedes F1 machine and the Project One hypercar. We hope to see the GT 73e finally make its debut in the global market this year.

(Images source: Car Spy Shots – Instagram)

