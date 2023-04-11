Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India: Priced at Rs 3.30 crore

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore, ex-showroom. It is the most powerful production car ever developed by Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its flagship AMG car in the Indian market. The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched at Rs 3.30 crore, ex-showroom. This German carmaker has revealed that all AMG GT 63 S E Performance owners in India will be handed over the key by, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion driver.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops 630 bhp and 900 Nm. It is paired with a 201 bhp electric motor and a 6 kWh battery pack that offers it an electric-only range of 13 km. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at a whopping 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm of torque.

This performance saloon comes mated to a 9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission and gets the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 kmph. It is the most powerful production car ever developed by Mercedes-Benz.

Here’s what the company said:

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “With the launch of the AMG GT 63 E Performance, we continue to offer our discerning customers the most desirable top-end vehicles from our global portfolio. The E Performance will transition the performance DNA of AMG into an electrified future, firmly establishing Mercedes AMG as the ‘performance brand of the future’ for these customers.”

