Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe launched: Price, specs, features

The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 comes in as a CBU and is the first car from the marque to have a remote engine start, pre-heated/cooled seats and more.

Mercedes-AMG as the tagline goes, seems quite “restless”. The German luxury carmaker has been quite bullish on our market and pandemic or no pandemic, the flurry of launches has stayed put. Today, the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe has been launched. Though without the AMG moniker, it will compete with the BMW X6, right now the Bavarian carmaker doesn’t have an M equivalent in India. Bookings of the GLE53 Coupe have already started from September 8. The SUV is priced at Rs 1.2 crore, ex-showroom. Mercedes is bringing the car through the CBU route. The brand which announced their online sales has so far received 500 bookings. This is something that Mercedes-Benz India says is the highest. Mercedes-Benz also says that the highest selling AMG model in India is the GLE 43 Coupe. In fact, the GLE is the most successful luxury SUV in India with more than 13,000 cars running on the road, according to Mercedes-Benz.

As far as the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe looks are concerned, it has got the AMG grille that gives it a commanding presence. There are those sinister looking headlights while the 21-inch alloys are standard on the 53 Coupe. The coupe silhouette looks extremely pleasing as well. Inside, there are bespoke elements. There are two 12.3-inch screens – one for the infotainment and the second for the instrument cluster. Leather upholstery is standard with multiple customisation options. A 590W Burmester surround system is added as well. Both the front seats are electrically powered as well as have memory function.

A head-up display is standard as well. The car also helps monitor the ideal weather conditions and based on it, the front seats will either be heated or cooled. A four-zone climate control also helps maintain temperature in the cabin. It also happens to be the first MB car in India to have remote engine start, pre-cooled or heated seats function. An in-line, 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre bi-turbo engine that makes 435hp of power and 520Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission helps transfer power to all four wheels. There is also a 48V mild-hybrid motor that helps deliver an additional 22hp and 250Nm. 0-100kmph is done in just 5.3 seconds whereas the top speed is 250kmph.

An adjustable suspension helps with the driving dynamics. There are different driving modes on offer which one can toggle through the steering wheel. As far as service is concerned, the base service package is for Rs 92,000.

