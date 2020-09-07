Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

As the name suggests, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is the coupe version of the GLE SUV that is currently on sale in India. Also, the vehicle will arrive here in a mild-hybrid AMG 53 version that happens to be the successor of AMG GLE 43 Coupe.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is set to be launched in India on 23rd September. Bookings for the upcoming BMW X6 rival will commence on 8th September. Interested customers can book the luxury coupe through the company’s official website for India and at the brand’s outlets across the country. As the name suggests, the GLE 53 Coupe is the coupe version of the GLE SUV that is currently on sale in India. Also, the vehicle will arrive here in a mild-hybrid AMG 53 version that happens to be the successor to the AMG GLE 43 Coupe. Before digging into the details in terms of what powers this coupe and its performance figures, first let’s take a quick look at its visuals. Upfront, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe looks the same as its standard SUV counterpart apart from the inclusion of ‘Panamericana’ AMG grille.

The GLE Coupe gets a sharper windscreen and rear window rake in order to accommodate the sloping roof. The coupe SUV progresses over 20-inch alloy wheels and we are expecting to see larger 22-inch rims as optional. Talking of interiors, the GLE Coupe gets two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument cluster along with a centre console. Some noteworthy features include a six-way adjustable powered rear seat along with autonomous emergency braking, a 13-speaker, 590W Burmester sound system and a 360-degree camera.

Now, at the heart of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe sits a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, straight-six cylinder petrol engine that generates 435 hp of power along with 520 Nm of torque. Moreover, a 48V mild-hybrid system contributes up to an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm on demand. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of a nine-speed automatic unit and the company’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system comes as standard. The GLE 53 Coupe can do a sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe will go up against the likes of the BMW X6, Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in the segment and is expected to be priced at a little over Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom).

