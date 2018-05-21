Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe OrangeArt, SLC 43 RedArt Limited Editions launched: Just 25 units up for sale!

Taking exclusivity up a notch, Mercedes-Benz India Limited has launched the new GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ and SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ limited editions in India. The two models are limited to just 25 units and get multiple styling updates. The new Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe Orange Art is priced at Rs 1.02 Crore. On the other hand, the new Mercedes Benz AMG SLC 43 Red Art Edition will set you back by Rs 87.48 lakhs (both prices, ex-showroom, India). Just like rest of the AMGs, the two newly launched models have arrived in India via the Completely Built Units (CBUs) route.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ edition gets orange highlights in the AMG Line exterior, Night Package and 21-inch AMG alloy wheels. The cabin of the new limited edition model gets Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfibre with orange piping along with grey contrasting topstitching. The car also gets floor mats with AMG lettering and door centre panels with black DINAMICA microfibre along with grey contrasting topstitching. The Mercedes Benz GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ edition is also fitted with Full LED Intelligent Light system headlamps with black LED rings.

On the other hand, the new Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ edition gets a unique ‘designo selenite grey Magno’ paint finish along with red highlights on the front & rear bumpers and wheels. The new Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ edition rides on 18-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels that are painted in a high-gloss black paint with rim flange painted in red and red AMG brake callipers.

Speaking on the launch of limited edition models, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We have an exciting range of products in our global portfolio which we present to our Indian customers on a regular basis. We are delighted to introduce the highly distinctive, limited edition versions of two very special cars from the Mercedes-AMG line-up – the GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ and the SLC 43 ‘RedArt’. These exclusive models come with additional flair and their dynamic styling is now accentuated by tasteful touches of flamboyance."

Watch our 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class video review here:

"The AMG brand signifies not just thoroughbred, motorsport-derived performance, but true exclusivity as well. With these limited edition models, we are heightening the sporty aspect of Mercedes-AMG and are confident that fans of the brand in India will be excited with these new offerings. We will continue to boost our AMG portfolio and enhance the brand promise of ‘driving performance’ even more in this market", he added.

The new Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ and SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ draw power from a 3.0-litre, V6 twin turbo engine. While the engine on the former produces a maximum power output of 390 bhp, the latter is good for 367 bhp. The torque output remains the same at 520 Nm. The top speed of both these models is pegged at 250 kmph.