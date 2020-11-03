Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the first-ever AMG performance model which is being assembled in India. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is now being built in India following the brand's aspirations for Make in India having 10 different models being locally assembled at its plant in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra.

By:November 3, 2020 12:55 PM
Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe 2020 front

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe has been launched in India. Mercedes-Benz India is betting big on this performance SUV model as it is now being assembled in India as well. The GLC 43 AMG Coupe is the first AMG branded performance model to be assembled in India. The GLC 43 AMG Coupe has been launched at Rs 76.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz India says that through the CBU import route, the model would cost upwards of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). Allowing the model to be imported through the CKD route and having the final assembly being done in Inda has made it more competitively priced.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe 2020 Rear

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. It is tuned to develop 385hp and 521 Nm of torque. That allows the performance SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kph in just 4.9 seconds and onto an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. The engine is mated to the AMG Speedshift 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission, developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz. The gearbox sends the power to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe 2020 interior

The GLC-Class was recently updated with the 2020 facelift model. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe gets the same tech updates in addition to the engine performance upgrade. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe (yes, the name is a mouthful) gets the updated MBUX Operating System with the “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant for the infotainment system. It also gets a new steering wheel and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s instrument cluster along with Mercedes Me Connect.

The styling changes are similar to the standard GLC model with the updated headlamps and tail lamps. But being an AMG version, it gets the new Panamericana grille, sportier 20-inch alloy wheels, aggressive front and rear bumpers in addition to other subtle sporty design touches on the body.

10 Mercedes-Benz models launched in 2020

With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz India has lived up to its promise of introducing 10 new products in India. The model is also the fifth AMG model being launched in India this year, and Mercedes-Benz India has already seen growth for its performance AMG models on a month on month basis. the 2020 allocation for the GLE 53 AMG has already been sold out. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine is not a part of the “One-Man, One Engine” philosophy found in the models with the ’45’ and ’63’ monikers, in addition to the V8 engine used in the AMG GT range. The engines in those models are exclusively assembled in Affalterbach, Germany.

