Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé: A sports car in the guise of an SUV

The first AMG model to be assembled in India gets 3.0-litre petrol engine, all-wheel drive system, nine-speed automatic gearbox, but it looks a lot like the standard GLC Coupé, and isn’t as comfortable to get driven in

Buckle up, press the ignition button and the quiet motor comes to life. It is so quiet that you have to nudge the accelerator to feel the engine running; so quiet it seems like the lull before the storm. Check out the road in front of you, shift to Sport+ mode, engage drive (D), press the accelerator pedal, and wait for half a second.

After that, it’s mayhem.

In under a second you will find yourself getting pushed back into the seat—acceleration so intense that you may feel everything around you is being fast-forwarded. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h happens in 4.9 seconds, and the car can hit a top speed of 250 km/h (while driving on a racetrack). Braking is equally intense.

While some may argue that the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé—the first AMG model to be assembled in India—looks a lot like the standard GLC Coupé, it’s a different beast. Changes include the AMG-specific radiator grille, air intakes in the front apron, two chrome-plated twin tailpipes, and sporty 20-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin gets the three-spoke flat-bottom AMG steering wheel in black, with aluminium shift paddles, and a lot of ‘AMG’ badging inside the cabin.

It gets five driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. In each mode, the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé drives like a different car—and the difference is not just in terms of more or less power or high or low sound, it’s even in terms of changed suspension.

It’s a four-wheel drive car, but the rear tyres get more power-flow from the engine (the company says the front wheels gets 31% torque and the rear get 69%). This leads to both better lateral acceleration (while coming out of a corner on a racetrack) as well as straight-line acceleration.

In the Sport+ driving mode the suspension setting is really stiff—so while it’s great on a racetrack, on regular city roads the ride can turn rough, especially on broken roads. Hence during every day driving on public roads it’s suggested to use the Comfort driving mode, in which the suspension setting is less stiff. However, even in the Comfort mode the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé may not be as comfortable as the standard GLC, especially on bad roads.

Priced Rs 81.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé can be termed as value for money, but only to a discerning customer. It’s a sports car in the guise of an SUV.

Specifications

Engine: 3.0-litre V6 (biturbo charging)

Fuel: Petrol

Power: 385bhp (287kW) @ 5500rpm

Torque: 520Nm @ 2500rpm

Drive system: 4MATIC all-wheel drive

Transmission: AMG Speedshift TCT

Gears: Nine

0-100 km/h: 4.9 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Price at launch: Rs 81.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.