Mercedes-AMG GLA updated; India launch soon 

While the official pricing isn’t released yet, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA is likely to be priced around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom, in India.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated GLA and GLB SUVs with more technology and a refreshed design expected to launch in India towards the end of 2023

Visual changes made to the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA include new grille, bumper and light signatures. Both the new GLA and GLB get LED lights as standard. Replacing the plastic trim seen on the previous versions, the cars now have wheel arches painted in the same colour as the car’s exterior.

Cabin luxury is up a notch with the help of a leather steering wheel, comfort seats and with the brand’s updated MBUX infotainment system. It also gets high-beam assist and a reversing camera as standard along with interior ambient lighting and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Engine

The Mercedes-Benz GLA will now be available with both plug-in and mild-hybrid electrification. The mild-hybrid variants will use a 48V battery coupled with a belt-driven starter-generator that will provide an addition of 10 bhp while accelerating. On the other hand, the non-AMG variants offer four-cylinder petrol and diesel units producing between 149 bhp to 264 bhp depending on the variant.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and GLB 35 produce 305 hp from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with the top speed controlled at 250 kmph. The SUVs claim a 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.2 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price in India

While the official pricing isn’t released yet, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA is likely to be priced around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. It rivals the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and the BMW X1.