Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

There are potential safety reasons leading to malfunctioning of certain sensors and the risk of a fire hazard too.

Mercedes-Benz India, is recalling a few G63 and E63 AMG models. The Mercedes-AMG G63 totals 12 units and were manufactured between July 9, 2018 – Oct 2, 2018. It may be said that this recall is part of the global mandate wherein more than 2,400 vehicles were affected. The reason cited is that in few vehicles, the wiring harness of the front doors may have been unfavorably installed. Individual cables therefore may have been damaged due to the wiring harness movement during the front door opening and closing. Due to this, the affected cables might malfunction. For example, the restraint system might trigger in a delayed manner during a side impact. Even the position information during an emergency call might be incorrect or the door might not automatically unlock in case of an accident. This will impact the safety of the passengers.

As for the Mercedes-AMG E63, 14 units are affected. These were made between June 12, 2018 – September 21, 2018. The affected models have an elastomer material of oil feed line to the exhaust gas turbocharger that may not correspond to the specification listed by Mercedes. This, in turn, may lead to isolated leakages of the oil feed line due to heat, while vehicle is running. Additionally, the leaked oil might come into contact with other hot component parts, thereby triggering a fire hazard.

All these units are being called by Mercedes-Benz service centres to be inspected and if needed, the part will be replaced free of cost. Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, currently, all service centres are shut. A dealer confirmed to Express Drives that they will have a clarity on the issue post-March 31. He also said that the replacement will take about two hours and since the number of affected vehicles is on the lower side, everything should be wrapped up in 10-15 days.

It may be noted that both the aforementioned vehicles are performance models from Mercedes-Benz.

