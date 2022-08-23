The all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric sedan will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 24, 2022. Here’s what to expect from this German luxury carmaker’s flagship offering.

Mercedes-Benz India will officially launch the all-electric AMG EQS 53 in the country tomorrow, i.e. on August 24, 2022. This high-performance electric sedan will be the flagship model in this German luxury car manufacturer’s Indian portfolio. Ahead of its price announcement, the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ has already started arriving at Mercedes-Benz dealerships across major Indian metro cities.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric sedan made its global debut in September 2021 and it will be imported to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built unit). Talking about specifications, it gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The basic version of this electrified AMG achieves a maximum total power output of 649 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque.

In the base version, the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and the top speed is limited to 220 kmph. It also gets an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package in which the power output increases to up to 750 bhp in the Race Start mode with boost function and develops up to 1020 Nm of torque.

With this package, the AMG EQS 53 sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and the top speed is restricted to 250 kmph. The Mercedes-AMG EQS gets a high-voltage 107.8 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 529-586 km per charge (WLTP cycle). It will take on the likes of the Audi RS e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, etc.

Mercedes-Benz India will also introduce the standard Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric sedan in the country during the festive season. While the AMG EQS 53 will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit), the standard EQS 580 will be assembled in India at the company’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra.

