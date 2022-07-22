Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric sedan India launch on August 24

The all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ high-performance electric sedan will be launched in India on August 24, 2022. It will be the flagship model in this German luxury carmaker’s Indian portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced that the all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 will be launched in the country on August 24, 2022. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ made its global debut in September 2021 and now it’s arriving at our shores. This high-performance electric sedan will be the flagship model in this German luxury carmaker’s Indian portfolio.

Talking about specifications, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The basic version of this electrified AMG achieves a maximum total output of 649 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque. However, with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the maximum output increases to up to 750 bhp in the Race Start mode with boost function and develops up to 1020 Nm of torque.

In the base version, the AMG EQS accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and the top speed is limited to 220 kmph while with the Dynamic Plus package, it sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and the top speed is restricted to 250 kmph. The Mercedes-AMG EQS gets a high-voltage 107.8 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 529-586 km per charge (WLTP cycle).

The all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ will be launched in India on August 24, 2022. This German luxury carmaker will also introduce the standard Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric sedan in India during the festive season. While the former will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit), the latter will be assembled in India. The AMG EQS 53 will take on the likes of the Audi RS e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, etc.

