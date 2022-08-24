Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ launched at Rs 2.45 crore in India, 2 more luxury EV launches in 2022

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ gets the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package as a standard, it can attain a peak performance of up to 560 kW (761 hp) in Race Start mode with boost function. A zero to 100kmph can be attained in just 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 75 percent and a top speed of 250kmph.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched one of its most premium offerings for the Indian market, the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ starting at Rs 2.45 crore. The top-end variant is being brought under the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and is part of the three luxury EVs lined up by the company for our markets.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is based on a performance-oriented drive concept and comes with a 107.8kWh battery. It is equipped with one motor each at the front and rear axles that gives the fully variable AMG Performance of an all-wheel drive, which the company says optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ gets the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package as a standard, it can attain a peak performance of up to 560 kW (761 hp) in Race Start mode with boost function. A zero to 100kmph can be attained in just 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 75 percent and a top speed of 250kmph. The electric luxury saloon has a WLTP claimed range of upto 586kmph.

As part of its commitment to create a charging ecosystem, Mercedes-Benz India aims to set-up what it claims will be the largest ‘Ultra-fast charging network’ by a luxury carmaker in the country with a proposed investment of more than Rs 15 crore together with its franchise partners. The target is to have the charging network coverage over 80 percent of India by December. The ultra-fast charging network will be exclusively available to Mercedes-Benz customers only and free of cost for the first year.

A 56-inch infotainment inside the car, the largest in the world

In addition to its performance, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ also marks the debut of MBUX Hyperscreen, which is the largest infotainment screen ever mounted in a series-built car, measuring 56-inch and extending A-Pillar to A-Pillar. For the geeks, it is powered by 8 CPU cores, 24-gigabyte RAM, 46.4 GB per second RAM memory, 7 individual profiles, 2,432.11 cm2 viewing area and zero layer concept.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are charting an aggressive EV roadmap for the Indian market and the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first all-electric luxury performance saloon, kick-starting our EV offensive. With this luxury performance saloon, we are confident of winning over new customers seeking innovative electric mobility, sportiness and agile driving dynamics, all in a luxurious ambience.”

“The AMG EQS 53 customers will enjoy a dynamic and emotional driving experience with AMG-specific solutions in the drive system, suspension, brakes and above all an emotive sound spectrum. In addition to launching this luxury performance saloon, as part of our customer commitment, Mercedes-Benz is creating the largest fast-charging network across the country with 60 kW super-fast DC chargers and 180 kW ultra-fast DC chargers.”

“Our fast charging network will be the largest from any luxury carmaker and will cover 80% of the entire country, by end of this year. Together with our franchise partners, we are investing substantially in creating this comprehensive charging network, which customers can exclusively avail round the clock. We are confident these end-to-end solutions will not only strengthen the EV ecosystem of the market but also play a significant role in advancing the tipping point for EV adoption in the segment,” concluded Schwenk.