Mercedes-AMG EQE breaks cover with 677 horses: Standstill to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG EQE53 will rub shoulders with Tesla Model 3 Performance, BMW i4 M50and likes. Also, a lower-spec EQE43 version will retail in Europe.

The electric line-up of Mercedes-Benz involves products for a larger demographic. The newest addition in the list is the Mercedes-AMG EQE53. The recent unveiling from the brand is the sportier avatar of its mid-size electric saloon – EQE. The AMG-fied iteration boasts an increased power output of 617 bhp, whereas the max torque is now increased to 950 Nm.

In case you think that is where it all comes to an end, the optional Dynamic Plus pack comes with further increment in power and torque, taking the numbers to 677 bhp and 1,000 Nm. The 90.6 kWh battery pack seen on the regular EQE remains identical here. The powertrain uses two motors where the distribution is rear-biased. Hence, expect a lot of these examples to be spotted going sideways.

Talking of the much-hyped 0-100 kmph sprint, the 617 bhp iteration takes 3.4 seconds, while the more powerful 677 bhp avatar does it in 3.2 seconds only. Top speeds for these grades are limited at 220 kmph and 240 kmph, respectively. The battery range will likely be lesser than the non-AMG example, but the exact figure remains hidden for now. A lower-spec of the AMG EQE will also be sold in the European markets – EQE43. However, it will be kept away from the USA.

On the AMG EQE, air suspension comes standard with a tighter setting. The ceramic brakes, however, remain an optional affair. Also, the AMG version gets wider tyres at the rear for added stability during cornering.

Visually, the AMG EQE looks similar to the non-AMG version except for a few changes. The AMG-specific wheel and tyre combination is one of them. In addition, AMG elements are also used inside-out to give it some distinction from its regular counterpart. The Mercedes-AMG EQE53 will rival the likes of BMW i4 M50, Tesla Model 3 Performance, and entry-level versions of the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.