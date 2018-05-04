Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ launched in India at a price of Rs.1.5 crore: Comes with a Drift Mode too!



Mercedes-AMG has launched the new 2018 E63 S 4MATIC+ in India at an initial asking price of Rs 1.5 Crore. Since the bonkers new E-Class with AMG badging has already been launched with similar spec globally there was no question of waiting for details ahead of the launch. For those of you who missed our warm-up story yesterday, here’s what Mercedes-AMG has in store for the most powerful E-Class AMG ever to leave Affalterbach. For one the new E63 AMG makes an eye-watering 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque from its 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, the E63s 4MATIC+ as the name suggests moves away from the traditional rear-wheel drive from AMG’s of yore, moving to the more grip oriented 4-wheel drive system. What this means is where older E63 would have turned power into tyre smoke, this E63 S will turn that power into mechanical grip, allowing the AMG GT to rocket to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. That’s .4 seconds quicker than AMG’s GT, a two-door sports car. The E 63 S 4MATIC+ comes from the factory limited to 250 kmph, although for a small fee you could select the optional driver's package and AMG will unlock the full potential allowing you to get to 300kmph!

As a breed of more mature, track-time driven AMGs come out of the factory, the E63S 4Matic+ will be among the first few AMGs to feature cylinder deactivation. Now for an AMG fanboy, this might sound a tad strange, but for anyone who's driven a thirsty AMG will welcome a slightly more economical E63S 4MATIC+. However, for the remaining of us who like our AMGs to eat themselves, switch it to drift mode and the 9-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission will send all the power to the rear wheels. Although we do advise that you order a fresh set of tyres before you go out hooning in the E63 AMG because 612 hp has a way of burning through rubber. Cosmetically, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is visibly more muscular and features a new grille, bonnet, bumpers, beefier wheel arches, and 20-inch matte grey alloys.

What if all of this crazy AMG-ness just doesn’t float your boat, well AMG has you covered, Mercedes-AMG will sell you the AMG sports suspension, an electronically-controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts, and carbon ceramic brake discs for a “small” fee over and above the floor price. We will be driving the new AMG on the track shortly, stay tuned for the drive review on our page!