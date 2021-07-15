Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

  1. Auto
Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 Price in India, 2021 Mercedes-AMG E-Class Sedan Launch Live News: The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S will return to the Indian market, but the AMG E 53 with EQ Power will be launched as well making its Indian market debut.

By: | Updated: July 15, 2021 11:30:13 am

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 Price in India, Specs, Features Live Updates: With a promise of 15 new products this year, and six already done and dusted with. Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new products today. The Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 are next in line and the prices will be announced today. While it will mark the return of the E 63S model in the Indian market, the new mild-hybrid turbo 6-cylinder E 53 will make its India market debut. The AMG E 63S model will go up against the BMW M5 Competition and the Audi RS7. The E 53 AMG will use a similar powertrain to the GLE 53 AMG which is on sale in India currently. Stay tuned for more updates on both performance sedans as they happen today.

    11:30 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Specs

    Engine: 3.0-litre, inline-6 cylinder turbocharged with EQ Boost 48V mild-hybrid

    Transmission: 9-speed AMG Speedshift Automatic

    Drive: 4Matic+ All-Wheel-Drive

    Power: 435 bhp

    Torque: 520Nm

    EQ Boost: Additional 21hp and 250Nm of torque

    11:17 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Mercedes-AMG E 63S 4Matic+ Specs

    Engine: 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo

    Transmission: 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic

    Drive: 4Matic+ All-Wheel-Drive

    Power: 612hp

    Torque: 850Nm

     0-100km/h Acceleration: 3.4 seconds

    11:04 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    AMG MakE in India?

    The Mercedes-AMG E 63S follows the 'One Man, One Engine' manufacturing philosophy and is solely manufactured at Affalterbach, in Germany. As for the AMG E 53, it is also likely to be a directly imported model through the CBU route as the AMG GLE 53 is as well.

    10:52 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    AMG - Make in India

    At its plant in Chakan, near Pune, Mercedes-Benz India is already assembling two AMG branded products – the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic. 

    10:35 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    15 Model launched in 2021

    Mercedes-Benz India has promised to launch 15 new models in 2021. The German marquee has already successfully launched six models this year. They include the A-Class Limousine, AMG A 35, the new E-Class (on which the new E 63 and E 53 models are based), the new generation GLA-Class, the new-gen S Class, and the Maybach GLS.

    10:29 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    New AMG twins arriving in India Today

    Welcome, today Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new AMG models in the Indian market -- The Mercedes-AMG E 63S 4Matic and the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic . Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

