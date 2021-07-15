Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 Price in India, Specs, Features Live Updates: With a promise of 15 new products this year, and six already done and dusted with. Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new products today. The Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 are next in line and the prices will be announced today. While it will mark the return of the E 63S model in the Indian market, the new mild-hybrid turbo 6-cylinder E 53 will make its India market debut. The AMG E 63S model will go up against the BMW M5 Competition and the Audi RS7. The E 53 AMG will use a similar powertrain to the GLE 53 AMG which is on sale in India currently. Stay tuned for more updates on both performance sedans as they happen today.